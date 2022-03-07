Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ELEEF stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

