Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.25. 176,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

