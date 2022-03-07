Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ earnings. Emergent BioSolutions reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emergent BioSolutions.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 392,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

