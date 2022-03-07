Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Endo International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 123,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

