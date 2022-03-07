Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

