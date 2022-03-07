Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Energy Recovery worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 68,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ERII opened at $19.46 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.27.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

