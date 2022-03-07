EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $69.93 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.