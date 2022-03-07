Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

