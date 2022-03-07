EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

