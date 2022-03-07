Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
