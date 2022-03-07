Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.31.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$468.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

