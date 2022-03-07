Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,371 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

