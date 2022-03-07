EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $307.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,868,718 coins and its circulating supply is 982,282,493 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

