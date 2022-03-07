Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

