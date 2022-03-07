Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,016. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $315.83 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

