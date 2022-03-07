Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF accounts for 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AZBA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

