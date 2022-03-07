Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $9.38 on Monday, reaching $477.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $295.87 and a 52-week high of $477.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

