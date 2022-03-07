Equalizer (EQZ) Tops One Day Volume of $214,555.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $214,555.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

