Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

