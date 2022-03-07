Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 133,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

ELS stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.