ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 196,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ESE stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 98,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

