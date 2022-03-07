ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 196,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ESE stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 98,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $115.84.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
