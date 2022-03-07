ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.70. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,644. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

