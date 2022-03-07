Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of GMBL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $19.27.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
