Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

