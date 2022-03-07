EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.65% of EuroDry worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 19.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $27.41 on Monday. EuroDry Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

