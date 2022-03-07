Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.28

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 1621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

