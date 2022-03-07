Evercore ISI Trims Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price to $120.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of DUOL opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

