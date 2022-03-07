Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $282.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $307.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

