Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $282.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

