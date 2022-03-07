Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Cotton M. Cleveland Sells 1,859 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $86.86. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

