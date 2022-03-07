Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Cotton M. Cleveland Sells 1,859 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $86.86. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
See Also
