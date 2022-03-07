Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

