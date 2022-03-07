Evil Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $122,978.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Evil Coin Coin Trading

