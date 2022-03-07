Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Raised to $0.53 at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $0.50 to $0.53 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

