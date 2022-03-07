Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 201,974 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 438.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $83,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $200.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

