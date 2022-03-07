Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

