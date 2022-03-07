Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $153.64 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 3.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 2.54% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $153,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $104.73 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $107.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

