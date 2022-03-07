Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

