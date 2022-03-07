Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

