Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 85,104 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 81,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

