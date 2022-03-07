Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

