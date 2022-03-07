Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. 9,041,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257,058. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

