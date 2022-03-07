ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ExlService by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.26 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

