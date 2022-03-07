Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

