Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,882 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.