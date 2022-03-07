Farfetch (FTCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/1/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $32.00.

2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00.

2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00.

2/24/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/22/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/20/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $45.00.

NYSE FTCH traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 14,761,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

