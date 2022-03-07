Farfetch (FTCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2022 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 3/1/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $32.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00.
- 2/24/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 2/22/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 1/20/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 1/18/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $45.00.
NYSE FTCH traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $12.45. 14,761,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
