Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.23 or 0.06536743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.73 or 0.99842472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

