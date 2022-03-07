FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.18

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $205.18 and last traded at $205.69, with a volume of 65406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $243.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

