Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 131.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

