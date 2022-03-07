FIGS (FIGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $13.44 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $56,847,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FIGS by 365.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

