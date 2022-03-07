Financial Review: Enservco (ENSV) and Its Competitors

Enservco (NYSE: ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enservco to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Enservco alerts:

This table compares Enservco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% Enservco Competitors -11.59% -132.40% -5.54%

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enservco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco Competitors 459 2115 2700 113 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Enservco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million -$2.51 million -1.24 Enservco Competitors $2.33 billion -$37.54 million 6.20

Enservco’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s rivals have a beta of 2.38, indicating that their average stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enservco rivals beat Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.